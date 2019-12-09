U.S. indicts 40 public officials for corruption

ADVERTISEMENT

The United States Government says it has indicted “almost 40 public officials” and their immediate family members around the world for corruption this year.

U.S. Secretary of State, Mr Mike Pompeo, disclosed this in a statement on the occasion of the 2019 International Anti-Corruption Day on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the indictment was pursuant to Section 7031(c) of the Department of State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Pompeo said the U.S. would continue to use the instrument “to prevent corrupt officials of foreign governments and their immediate family members from traveling to and spending their ill-gotten gains in the United States”.

“On this day, we renew our call to all countries to address the scourge of corruption.

“They should effectively implement their international anticorruption commitments, including those under the UN Convention against Corruption,” he said.

The Secretary of State also urged them to support civil society and the media journalists; “and take measures to promote open and accountable governance”. (NAN)

Related

Download Daily Trust News App