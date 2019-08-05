U-20 Women’s W/Cup: FIFA inspection team arrives Lagos

ADVERTISEMENT

A five-man inspection team from world -football governing body, FIFA will arrive in Lagos today for a four-day inspection of facilities and equipment that Nigeria has put forward to host the 10th FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup championship next year.

Christopher Exley, Sara Jane Booth, Kliment Taseski, Rhiannon Ceirwen Martin and Heyral Kaj Jurgen will arrive at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport this evening.

Nigeria has put forward the cities of Lagos, Benin City, Asaba and Uyo for the hosting of the 16 -nation finals.

The inspection team will begin its work in Lagos tomorrow with inspection of designated facilities before a courtesy call on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the Government House in Alausa.

The team will fly to Benin City same day to inspect facilities at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium (match venue) as well as other facilities.

The contingent will check out the facilities in Asaba and Uyo on Wednesday. In Asaba and Uyo greater emphasis will be on the Stephen Keshi and the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

The inspection party will then fly to Abuja on Thursday for a meeting with the Permanent

