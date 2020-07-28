Two teenagers get car prizes for winning Lagos marathon

ADVERTISEMENT

The male and female 10km winners at the recently concluded 2020 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, Oyelade Sunday and Vera Yohanna Davou, were officially handed their brand new Kia Rio saloon cars on Tuesday.

Davou, a 13-year-old Junior Secondary School (JSS) 3 student of the Victory Academy High School, Jos surprised everyone to win this year’s 10km women’s race.

On his part, Oyebode, a fun runner and a student of United Anglican Methodist High School, Ilesa revealed before coming to win in Lagos, he had tried out at the 10km Abeokuta Road race but finished in the 9th position.

Both teenagers were over the moon as they were given their car keys and papers in the company of their guardians and coaches.

“I will even advise my friends to start training and running because I never expected I will be where I am now.

“I have just been training for one year and through the help of God and the Holy Spirit, I have won a race and a car,” Davou, who treks several kilometres to school daily, said.

For Oyebode, he is now more motivated than ever to take his athletics career even more seriously while he remains optimistic of going global sooner like his Kenyan idols in long-distance running.

“I hope to be a world champion one day.

“This car will motivate me to work even harder.

“I thank the organisers and the sponsors for this big prize,” the United Anglican Methodist High School student stated.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nilayo Sports Management company, Bukola Olopade, said he was delighted that the Lagos race was making huge impacts in the life of people.

He thanked the sponsors, especially Kia Motors, for coming through with the saloon cars for the winners.

Already in its fifth year, the Lagos Marathon is hoping for another upward movement from its present Silver Label ahead of the 2021 edition tentatively planned for February 13, 2021.

