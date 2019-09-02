  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Two students die in Osun bus accident
ADVERTISEMENT

Two students die in Osun bus accident

By Hameed Oyegbade, Osogbo Published Date
Two students on Monday died at Moroo junction along Ife-Ibadan road in Osun state, when a bus driver knocked them.
The students were coming from Moroo campus of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) where they went to write post Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to enable them secure admission into the university.
The identity of the students could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report but witnesses said both of them died following the accident.
It was gathered that the driver of the bus was driving against the traffic when he hit three persons who were on a motorcycle.
The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Oke Peter, confirmed that the two students died, adding that the commercial motorcycle rider survived.
He said the rider is receiving treatment in the hospital, noting that he is in stable condition.
“The information available to us indicated that the two students died but the Okada rider survived and he is receiving treatment.”
OAU spokesman, Mr Abiodun Olanrewaju, described the incident as very unfortunate.

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.