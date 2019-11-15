Two people, 17 vehicles burnt, as fuel tanker crashes in Ogun

ADVERTISEMENT

Two people have been confirmed dead with seventeen vehicles burnt in an explosion when a tanker carrying Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) known as petrol crashed at Sango tollgate, Ota, Ogun State.

The victim were reportedly “burnt beyond recognition” while six others were injured in the incident.

The State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Clement Oladele in a statement on Friday said the crash was due to a mechanical deficiency on the part of the fuel – laden truck which fell and spilled its contents.

According to him, the spilled contents spread from Shoprite Mall in Ota up to the FRSC Command Office located at the old Toll Gate, destroying vehicles and other properties affected by the spilled inflammable contents.

He disclosed that the two burnt corpses have been evacuated to the Ifo General Hospital, while the six injured victims were rescued to Ota General Hospital, Ogun State.

Oladele has advised motorists especially tankers transporting flammable products like petroleum products to adhere strictly “to the 1957 United Nations Agreement Concerning the International Carriage of Dangerous Goods by Roads (ADR) which Nigeria recently acceded to, which amongst others require trucks conveying dangerous goods, including petroleum products to be installed with tanker’s seal valve, which prevents the liquidfied contents from spilling it’s contents in the event of a road traffic crash.”

The Sector Commander said while the FRSC has commenced crash investigation of the crash, the contents of the crashed tanker would not have spilled if the tanker was installed with a seal valve.

Our correspondent reports that the explosion came less 24 hours after an early morning fire outbreak yesterday razed three buildings and four shops along Oke- Itoku road in the Abeokuta South Local Government Area, Ogun State.

In the incident, a lawyer Nurudeen Olaleye said, he lost his university, law school, call to bar, birth and other professional certificates to the inferno.

“People really lost valuables worth millions of naira, even I as a person, I also lost valuable items.

“As you can see I also lost my certificate which I kept in my room, my birth certificate, university certificate, law school certificate and other certificates were lost to the fire incident,” he said.

