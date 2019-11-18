Two Nigerian coaches bag fencing masters certificates

ADVERTISEMENT

Two Nigerian fencing coaches, Oladipo Gabriel and Happiness Iroenyenwa over the weekend became certified fencing masters.

This followed a year-long coaching course in the Republic of South Africa.

The achievement by the two coaches is further indication of Nigeria’s readiness to reach her full potentials in the sport.

The development is coming on the heels of IOC President Thomas Bach’s declaration that Nigeria can be a leading force in the sport after the German, who is a former Olympic fencing gold medalist, featured in a fencing display in Abuja, during his two day visit where he commissioned the Headquarters of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) in the Nigerian capital last Thursday.

“Additional Fencing Masters are exactly what the federation needs to develop our fencers on the Olympic pathway.

“They will also play crucial roles in putting together a long-term development plan for our beginner fencers in all three weapons (Foil, Epee and Sabre), Nigerian fencing boss, Adeyinka Samuel, said.

