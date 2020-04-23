Two more Katsina LGAs shut as COVID-19 spreads

ADVERTISEMENT

Two additional local government areas of Mani and Jibia in Katsina State have been locked down following a confirmed COVID-19 positive case recorded in each of the councils.

This brings to six council areas so far locked down in the state, having recorded cases of COVID-19. The first four were Katsina, Batagarawa, Daura and Dutsinma.

The Secretary to the State Government, Dr Mustpha Inuwa, in a statement said the step was part of measures taken by the government to curtail the spread of the virus in the state.

Daily Trust reports that this brings to 16 positive cases across the state with its index case being a private medical doctor based in Daura who subsequently died.

