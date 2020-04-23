Two more COVID-19 deaths recorded in Lagos

ADVERTISEMENT

Lagos state has recorded another two COVID-19 related deaths, bringing to 18, the total deaths recorded in the state.

The Commissioner for health, Prof. Akin Abayomi disclosed this on his verified twitter handle @ProfAkinAbayomi but he did not give additional information about the deceased.

He also tweeted that the COVID-19 update in Lagos as at April, 22, 2020 shows that 74 new cases were confirmed in the State raising the total number of confirmed cases in Lagos to 512.

Professor Abayomi had on Wednesday disclosed that five of COVID-19 cases previously reported in Lagos had been transferred to Ogun state, bringing to eight, the total number of COVID-9 cases transferred out of the State.

He urged residents of the state to continue to stay at home and stay safe; tasking them on the use of face mask to reduce the spread of the virus. According to him, use of face mask to reduce the infection is a responsibility that all must embrace.

