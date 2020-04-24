Two more COVID-19 deaths recorded in Lagos

ADVERTISEMENT

Lagos State has recorded two additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing to 18, total deaths recorded in the state.

The Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi disclosed this on his verified twitter handle @ProfAkinAbayomi, but did not give additional information about the deceased.

He also tweeted that the COVID-19 update in Lagos as at April 22, 2020 shows that 74 new cases were confirmed in the state raising the total number of confirmed cases in Lagos to 512.

Professor Abayomi had on Wednesday disclosed that five of COVID-19 cases previously reported in Lagos had been transferred to Ogun State, bringing to eight, the total number of COVID-19 cases transferred out of the state.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App