Two men arraigned over alleged stealing

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police, on Tuesday, arraigned two men before an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for allegedly conspiring to steal.

The two men, Emmanuel John, 26; and Sunday Agbelusi, 24; whose addresses were not provided, are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and felony to wit stealing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Mary Ajiteru, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on July 2 about 1:00 p.m. at Abule Oshorun, Ibeshe area of Ikorodu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ajiteru said that the two men also arranged drums behind the house of Mr Peter Ajayi to enable them have access into his house.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravened Sections 411 and 406 (2) of Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mr C.K. Tunji-Careena, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N80, 000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

She adjourned the case until Aug.8 for mention. (NAN)

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App