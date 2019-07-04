Two killed, several injured in Lagos pipeline explosion

ADVERTISEMENT

Two suspected vandals have been killed and several others injured following a pipeline explosion in Ijegun area of Lagos state in the early hours of Thursday.

It was learnt that the incident occurred after hoodlums attempted to vandalise a pipeline that pumps fuel from Atlas Cove to Mosimi that passes around the area.

A resident said they woke up to the loud sound and thick smoke that riddled the air after the incident, saying they were in shock.

He also confirmed the death of two persons, just as he said fire fighters are battling to put out the fire.

He said the fire spread from Ijegun to Ikotun and also Ijagemo areas creating panic and fear as residents scampered for safety.

“It happened around 3:00am, someone called me that I should be on alert that vandals were siphoning fuel, few minutes after the call, I heard a loud sound. We all rushed out of our house by that time of the day,” he said.

It was not yet clear how many lives were lost in the incident, but several persons have been reported injured.

Police had been called into the area and has cordoned off the spot of the incident, while fire fighters and other emergency responders are struggling to put out the fire, Daily Trust learnt.

