Two killed as gunmen attack Katsina village

Two persons were reportedly killed over the weekend in two separate attacks by gunmen in Sabon Layin Galadima village in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina state.

Sources disclosed that at about 5 am yesterday, gunmen attacked the residence of one Buhari Umaru, a farmer, killing him on the spot without tampering with any of his properties or cash.

Also on Friday, some gunmen opened fire on a commercial bus conveying passengers and goods from Sabon Layi to Faskari town killing a child and injuring the mother whose name was not readily available.

Local witnesses told our reporter that people are being attacked with their valuables especially motorcycles snatched on daily basis by some criminal elements operating from neighbouring forests.

Spokesman for the state police command, SP Gambo Isah has not yet responded to enquiries made on the incidences.

