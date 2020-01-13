Two killed as farmers, herders clash in Edo

ADVERTISEMENT

Two persons have been reportedly killed in a clash between farmers and herdsmen in Sobe community, Owan West local government area of Edo state.

It was gathered that trouble started on Sunday when a teenage boy was discovered killed and slaughtered in the bush.

It was gathered that the boy went to the bush to fetch fire wood but was allegedly killed by suspected herdsmen.

It was further gathered that the youth of the area discovered the boy’s corpse, mobilised themselves and attacked the herders in the area, killing one in the process.

Reacting to the incident, the Chairman, Owan West local government, Mr. Frank Ilaboya, called for calm between the parties involved.

He said he has notified the state’s Commissioner of Police, CP Lawal Jimeta, about the killings and also requested for reinforcement.

“There is need for everybody to remain peaceful and calm in the community. I have personally spoken to the Odibiado of Sobe, His Royal Highness, Anthony Ero Aleburu, on the need to mobilize his people to ensure there is no more casualty.

“I have also spoken and mobilized the security agents in the local government to always be on the standby to forestall further crisis,” he added.

He, however, appealed to the people to refrain from further violence, noting that violence will not do the community or anyone good.

Effort to get reaction from the Police spokesman in the state, Chidi Nwabuzor, was unsuccessful as phone call to his mobile phone was not answered as at the time of filing this report.

