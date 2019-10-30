Two kids kidnapped in Gombe reunite with parents in Anambra

ADVERTISEMENT

The two children kidnapped in Gombe State and brought down to Anambra State have reunited with their parents.

The kids, who were kidnapped while playing along other children in their parents’ compound, reunited with their parents during the parade of three suspects in the kidnapping saga.

ADVERTISEMENT

The three suspects are; Patience Opia from Cross River, Ejece Obi from Anambra State and Blessings John from Bauchi State.

Parading the suspects, the Anambra State Commissioner for Police, John Abang, through the State Police Public Relations Officer PPRO, SP Haurana Mohemmed, said the children were kidnapped in Gombe State and rescued in the Anambra State through intelligent network of security operatives in the state.

He said, before the children were released, it was confirmed that the parents were truly their biological parents.

He said the principal suspect, Blessings John, claimed that she was the biological mother of one of the child while the other one belonged to her late sister.

Abang also said that the suspects had concluded plans to sell each of the child at the cost of N750.000 before luck ran against them.

Speaking to Daily Trust, father of the children, Abdulaziz Suleman, said that the children were playing in their compound when they were kidnapped.

He said they were grateful to God for enabling them to see their children again after 20 days in the hands of the kidnappers.

Suleman said they discovered that the boys had been rescued through the social media.

“One of our neighbours saw the pictures of the boys in the social media that they were rescued in Anambra state. He alerted us. When we confirmed that they were our children, we decided to come down to Anambra state to reclaim our children. When the children saw us, they jumped and ran to us,” he stated.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App