Two kidnap suspects arrested

Detectives attached to the Lagos State police command have arrested two kidnap-for-ransom suspects for allegedly abducting a 19-year-old boy on July 4, 2019.

Detectives arrested the suspects, Theo Akorede and Alhaji Muideen Akorede, were arrested at their hideout in Ibadan.

The detectives also rescued the kidnapped victim, Matthew Isichei Chukwuebuka, from the hands of the suspects, who were said to be demanding a sum of N50 million for his release.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, said the kidnap victim had written in his statement that after he was called through his phone and he answered, he didn’t know how he got to Ibadan.

“On arrival, the victim stated, he was given something from a black pot to eat, lost his senses and ordered to surrender his phone to them. The phone was programmed to reject any incoming calls except the only line through which they were demanding the ransom,” Elkana said.

The Lagos State police spokesman revealed that the suspects collected all the money in the victim’s possession and demanded for more.

“He was taken to an ATM point where they withdrew the sum of N10,000 from his account. They further demanded the sum of N30 million to be paid into the victim’s bank account as ransom.

“The victim has since been reunited with his family. The suspects have been charged to court and remanded in prison custody,” he added.

