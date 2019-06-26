Two in police net for attacking bank customers

ADVERTISEMENT

Two armed robbery suspects, who are members of a syndicate that specialized in robbing bank customers in Ogun State, have been arrested.

The suspects, Ebenezer Olubukola, 30, and Olajide Oladejo, 29, were arrested by Anti-Robbery Policemen attached to Ogun State Police Command.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said before their arrest, the suspects, had allegedly dispossessed some people who had gone to withdraw money from an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) in Otta, Ogun State.

Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the arrest, said that the only two out of the three suspects were arrested.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the suspects were lurking around one of the banks in Otta on a motorcycle when they were arrested.

According to him, their mode of operation was to lurk around banks, observing those who will withdraw substantial amounts of money from ATM machines.

He said that after identifying their targets, the suspects would trail such persons with their motorcycle to a convenient area and then rob them.

“However, luck ran out of them when the Area Commander of Ota, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Monday Agbonika, who was on routine patrol with the men of Operation Puff Adder, sighted the three men on a Bajaj motorcycle around the First Bank area in Ota.

“The Area Commander, who suspected their movement and outlook, asked his men to intercept and search them. Having realized that the policemen were after them, they all jumped off the motorcycle and took to their heels. But they were given a hot chase and two of them were apprehended while the third suspect escaped”, Oyeyemi stated.

Those arrested were: Ebenezer Olubukola, 30, and Olajide Oladejo, 29.

Recovered from them were; one locally made pistol with five live cartridges and a Bajaj motorcycle with registration number AKM 490 WT.

Meanwhile, the Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, has ordered the transfer of the suspects to Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), for discreet investigation.

He equally ordered a man-hunt for the fleeing member of the gang with the view of getting him arrested.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App