Two in police net for allegedly vandalising BEDC transformer

Two men have been arrested by detectives attached to the Ondo State police command for allegedly vandalising a transformer, property of the Benin Electricity Development Company, with a view to stealing its main parts.

The suspects, Togo, 30, and Ibrahim, 23, said to be indigenes of Okene, Kogi State, were arrested on Sunday at Irun-Akoko, Akoko North-west Local Government, Ondo State.

Eko Trust learnt that local vigilante men of Ejidu, a community in Irun-Akoko, caught the suspects, who were suspected to be members of a syndicate that had been vandalizing electricity cables and transformers in the Akoko axis.

According to an Irun-Akoko leader, who is the chairman of the Irun Divisional Police-Community Relations Committee (PCRC), Mr Femi Oloketuyi, the suspects who had come to Ejidu at night to steal the transformer were five in number.

Oloketuyi disclosed that luck ran out on the suspects when the community vigilante saw a ray of light around the transformer, which led to apprehending two of the thieves, while the three others escaped.

Oloketuyi said the suspects had cannibalised the transformer before they were caught.

The two men were said to have confessed to the crime and had been handed over to the police at Irun Divisional Police Headquarters for further investigation.

The Irun Divisional Police Officer, Gbenga Ogunleye, who confirmed the incident, said the police were on the trail of the other fleeing other suspects.

