Two friends remanded over murder

By Clement A. Oloyede Published Date
Shari’ah court

Two friends charged with the murder of a man in Apo village of Abuja, FCT, have been remanded in prison.

The Commissioner of Police, FCT, charged Chekube Okonkwo, 26 and Ifeanyi Eze, 32, on two counts of conspiracy and culpable homicide.

Police prosecutor Chinyere Moneme told the court that the offence was committed on June 21, 2016.

Moneme alleged that the defendants on the said date conspired and killed one Obinna Nwakpo of Apo village.

She alleged that the defendants inflicted grievous injuries on the deceased with an axe and a cutlass.

The offence, she said, contravened sections 97 and 221 of the Penal Code.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The trial judge, Justice Silvanus Oriji, ordered that they be remanded in prison pending the determination of the suit. He adjourned the case until  Sept. 26 for hearing.

 

