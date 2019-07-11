Two friends arraigned for allegedly attempting to stab friend

ADVERTISEMENT

Two teenagers who allegedly attempted to stab their friend, on Thursday appeared in a Kabusa Grade I Area Court, Abuja.

The police charged Ibrahim Awal and Hajara Saidu, with two counts of conspiracy and criminal force.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mahmud Lawal, told the court that Mr Umar Jibiri, who lives in Kabusa Village, Abuja reported the case at the Kabusa Police station, FCT on June 17 .

Lawal told the court that the defendants were caught in the act and about to stab one Umar Jibiri.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97 and 263 of the Penal Code Law.

After the charges were read to them, they pleaded not guilty.

The Judge, Ibrahim Kagarko, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N50 000 with a reasonable surety each, who must reside within the courts jurisdiction.

He adjourned the case until July 19 for hearing. (NAN)

