Two die, six injured in Lagos – Abeokuta expressway crash

Multiple road crashes have killed two people, leaving six others injured on Lagos – Abeokuta expressway axis of Ogun State.

The accident involving five vehicles and 18 persons occurred on Wednesday evening around the old Toll Gate, at Ota, opposite the FRSC Command, along the Lagos – Ibadan Expressway.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Clement Oladele confirmed the incident in a statement made available to our correspondent in Abeokuta.

He said two male adults died, while five male adults and a female sustained various degrees of injuries in the accident.

Oladele blamed the crash on “brake failure on the part of the truck heading towards Lagos, which loss control as the truck was descending the slope at the old toll gate at Ota .”

He said that the injured victims have been taken to the Ota General Hospital, while the corpses of the two dead victims have been deposited at the Ifo General Hospital.

The FRSC Sector Commander commiserated with the victims of the avoidable crash and advised vehicle operators especially articulated vehicles to ensure their vehicles are in good condition before plying the roads .

He also advised members of the public whose relations travelled in the ill-fated vehicles to contact the FRSC Command at Ota, or the two aforementioned hospitals for detailed information about the crash.

