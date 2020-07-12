Two children, policewoman die in Lagos building collapse

ADVERTISEMENT

The corpses of two children and a policewoman have been recovered by emergency officials from a building that collapsed in Lagos.

Their mother, who was found under the debris unconscious, was among nine victims rescued from the three-storey building that collapsed at Freeman Street, Lagos Island yesterday morning.

Daily Trust Sunday learnt that the family just moved into the building.

A resident, Tolupe Fashakin, said that the occupants of the house were asleep when the house came down at about 3 am.

Chijoke Onuigbo, a neighbour said that a loud sound from the collapse woke her up.

“The building came down with a loud noise. I thought it was an accident involving trucks but I discovered later that a house near ours had collapsed,” she said.

The Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development has sealed off the premises.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, said the area was sealed to enable government officials carry out integrity test on adjourning houses.

The Acting Territorial Coordinator of the Nigerian Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, said the family of the deceased children just moved into the building.

Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, said that when his team arrived at the scene at 4.05 am they discovered that the three-storey building collapsed on people who were sleeping in the building.

He said a total of nine victims were extricated from the rubble alive while three bodies were recovered dead.

“Their remains were transported to the mortuary while first aid was administered to the nine victims by LASEMA And LASAMBUS.

“LASEMA, LABSCA , Ministry Of Physical planning, Nigeria Police, LNSC, LASG FIRE are also at the incident scene carrying out a multi-agency Search And Rescue Operation” he added

