Two children confirmed dead in Lagos gas explosion, 23 injured

Two children yesterday lost their lives while 23 people were injured in a gas explosion which occured at Apapa in Lagos.

The incident happened at Aduke street, old Ojo road in Ajegunle Apapa, our reporter learnt.

The state emergency management agency (LASEMA) said upon arrival at the scene of incident, it was discovered that a gas cylinder store exploded as a result of gas leakage.

Director General of the agency, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyitolu, added that further investigations revealed that the fire ignited as a result of a call being made by an unidentified resident.

This however escalated to other nearby shops and a bungalow behind the shops, it was revealed.

LASEMA confirmed that two children (Male and female) lost their lives and multiple burn casualties were recorded.

Among the 23 burn casualties were three children and two adult female who were said to be seriously burnt.

“All the casualties are being evacuated to the Burn Unit, Gbagada General Hospital,” the agency said.

LASEMA however said as a result of visible cracks and intensity of the fire, a controlled demolition would be carried out on the burnt structure in order to prevent any secondary incident.

Operation is still ongoing as at the time of filing this report.

