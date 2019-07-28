Two Chelsea stars set to leave Stamford Bridge

ADVERTISEMENT

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is ready to offload midfielder Danny Drinkwater and Tiemoue Bakayoko.

The midfield pair have been given a chance to stake a claim in pre-season.

But the Mail reports Lampard has decided neither have a future at Stamford Bridge.

