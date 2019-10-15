Two batches of 173 stranded Nigerians return from Libya

ADVERTISEMENT

Two batches of 173 stranded Nigerians from Libya have arrived the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Lagos, in the early hours of today, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has said.

The Returnees who arrived the country in two different flights were received by the Coordinator, Lagos Territorial Office of NEMA, Alhaji Idris Muhammed at the Cargo Wing of the airport.

ADVERTISEMENT

A chartered aircraft belonging to Al Buraq Air with flight number BRQ189.14 and registration number 5A-DMG.MRA landed at about 04: 52 a. m with 162 from Misrata while a commercial airline brought 11 other returnees from Bengazil at 5:15 a. M.

According to NEMA, there were 52 adult females, four female children and four female infants as well as 106 male adults male, two male children and five male infants.

21 of the returnees came with medical issues.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App