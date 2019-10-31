  1. Home
  3. Two bag 6 months in prison, five lashes of cane for assaulting FRSC officers
Two bag 6 months in prison, five lashes of cane for assaulting FRSC officers

Published Date

Two persons have been sentenced to six months’ imprisonment and five lashes for obstructing and inciting other members of the public against the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC patrol team in Jega.

Acting Zonal Commanding Officer in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara, Ebenezer Asaniyan, who made the disclosure, warned drivers and passengers to desist from assaulting personnel of the corps.

He explained that the two offenders who were earlier remanded in prison were paraded at the Magistrate Court on two Count Charges before Justice Abubakar Abdullahi Koko and subsequently sentenced to six months’ imprisonment or payment of N30,000 fine and five lashes of the cane.

The acting zonal head also stressed that there was no going back on the enforcement of number plate and drivers/riders licence.

 

