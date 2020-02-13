Two AA Reps members defect to APC

ADVERTISEMENT

Two members of House of Representatives, Kingsley Chima and Paschal Obi of Action Alliance (AA) from Imo state have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC)

The Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila read a letter announcing their defection at plenary on Thursday.

Chima, represents Ohaji/Egbema/Oguta/Oru west federal constituency, while Obi is representing Ideato north/south federal constituency.

Governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodinma and senator Rochas Okorocha, were in attendance when the duo announced the exit from the AA.

