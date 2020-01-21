Breaking News
Premier League (LIVE): Chelsea vs ArsenalTwitter reacts to inclusion of #NigerianEnglish in Oxford dictionary
  1. Home
  2. Online Special
  3. Twitter reacts to inclusion of #NigerianEnglish in Oxford dictionary
ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter reacts to inclusion of #NigerianEnglish in Oxford dictionary

By Joshua Odeyemi Published Date

A number of #NigerianEnglish words made it into the Oxford English Dictionary for the first time today.

The majority of these new additions are either borrowings from Nigerian languages, or unique Nigerian coinages that have only begun to be used in English in the second half of the twentieth century, mostly in the 1970s and 1980s.

Now, #NigerianEnglish is trending as Nigerians have gone to twitter to express their feelings over the development.

You will surely laugh when you go through some of these reacts from Nigerians:

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.