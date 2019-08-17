Twelve-year-old becomes author

ADVERTISEMENT

Miss Lois Chatta, 12, has written a novelette titled ‘Homeless at Home’ aimed at correcting society’s mindset concerning the girl-child.

Launched this week in Abuja, the book was reviewed by Opanyi, Samuel Oluwawumi. ‘Homeless at Home’ is the story of nine-year-old Kaigama who was neglected by her parents while they sought for a baby boy.

Miss Chatta said she wrote the book because she saw how “female children are relegated to the background” and she wanted to “change this orientation.”

A JSS three students of Flora Home Academy, Abuja, Miss Chatta is already working on other stories aimed at influencing the society positively.

