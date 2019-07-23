Turn to God for peaceful coexistence, Cleric urges Nigerians

ADVERTISEMENT

Rev. Adebayo Adeniran, the West and Central African District Superintendent of Apostolic Faith, has urged Nigerians to turn to God in order to turn around the fortune of the country for better.

Adeniran made the plea on Tuesday at a news conference held at the church District Headquarters in Anthony Village, Lagos on the 2019 Camp Meeting of the Church.

Theme of the Camp Meeting is entitled: ”The Gospel of Power and Exploit”.

It will hold from Aug. 4 to Aug. 25 at Apostolic Faith Convention Ground, Igbesa, Ogun State.

Adeniran said: “If only we are determined to seek His face in prayers and supplications, God is willing and abundantly able to turn around our individual situations and that of our great country for good.

“Prayers will be offered ceaselessly, as we have always done for the peace, unity and the socio-economic and political development of our country and souls will be saved.

”I believe that if we do that, there will be healing in Nigeria and in Nigerians, the trend of vices will be reduced.

”The theme of the camp meeting will help our nation in several ways; it will impact on our communities, Nigeria and beyond.”

The cleric, who decried all forms of insecurity in the country, said that they were manifestations of how sick the country was, resulting from ungodliness.

“Insecurity, kidnapping for rituals and other vices come from the heart of sin. The nation needs repentance so that all the vices will stop.

”God is the only one that can stem the tide of ungodliness in the nation, and we need to respond to Him the way He has enjoined us in His word,” Adeniran said.

Speaking on moral decadence by some religious leaders, the cleric said that God abhors any form of abuse.

”The Bible speaks against abuse, but also provides how it should be managed when it happens in the society or in the Church.

”Managing our relationship the Bible way helps to find a way in which the person being abused will be healed and the perpetrator will be healed, if he truly repents.

”We must live with the fact that as humans, if we do not give our hearts to God, the devil will occupy it,” he said. (NAN)

