Turkish abduction: Kwara governor calls for calm

By Romoke W. Ahmad, Ilorin Published Date
Abdulrahman-abdulrazaq
Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara state.

Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on Sunday, called for calm following the abduction of some Turkish nationals in Edu local government area of the state.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, said the governor was working with the security agencies to ensure rescue of the abductees.

“The governor is working closely with the security agencies to ensure prompt rescue of the expatriates.

“The governor urges the people to go about their normal and lawful businesses and not to entertain any fear, as doing so may embolden the criminals behind the development,” the statement read.

