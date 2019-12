ADVERTISEMENT

The serving overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, yesterday visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja.

Bakare was Buhari’s running mate of on the platform of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change in the 2011 presidential elections.

Bakare refused to speak on the outcome of his meeting when approached by State House correspondents.

