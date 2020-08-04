TUC’s planned protest on NDDC, NSITF, EFCC, ill-advised-Presidency

ADVERTISEMENT

The Presidency on Monday said the reported plan by the Trade Union Congress to embark on a nationwide protest over the alleged President Muhammadu Buhari’s “inaction over the high-level of corruption uncovered at the Niger Delta Development Commission, the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission” was “ill advised and totally uncalled for”.

A presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, in a statement, said such protest was not necessary, considering the ongoing investigations in the cases by both the executive and legislative arms of government.

Shehu, who said “these processes must be allowed to run their full courses”, added that “it is against the norm in a democratic society as well as the natural laws of justice to seek ‘action’, meaning punishment against offenders before proper investigation, trial and conviction.”

