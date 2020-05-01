TUC accuses Abiodun of betraying “minimum wage” promise

ADVERTISEMENT

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Ogun State has accused Governor Dapo Abiodun of betraying his promise to implement new minimum wage from March this year.

The Acting Chairman of TUC, Akeem Lasis while addressing newsmen in Abeokuta on Friday on Workers’ Day Celebration, expressed disappointment and betrayal “as government failed to live by its promises.”

Lasisi equally warned the state government against any intention to deduct or cut workers’ pay in a bid to source funds to cushion the economic crisis occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, Ogun State Council wishes to register its shock, disappointment and indeed feeling of betrayal as government failed to live by its promises. We wish to place on record that the Congress was not privy to the decision of the government to backslide from the earlier agreement.

“In furtherance to our bid as a labour Centre to engender industrial peace and work force efficiency, we wish to remind Government of its constitutional responsibility and moral obligations so as to think out of the box and re-engineer its economic machinery to be able to implement the payment of the new minimum wage in spite of everything that has happened since March to date,” he said.

The Acting Chairman also expressed concern that as of May 1, 2020, promotion exercises for 2018 and 2019 have not been conducted.

He said, “In the same vein, we are bothered by the nonpayment of the accumulated gratuity to our senior citizens who have retired in droves from 2012 to date. It is illogical, unwholesome and ungodly to owe people who had contributed immensely to the economy and stability of the state. This is the best time they can be made happy and comfortable in retirement.”

