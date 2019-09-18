Trump: US to ‘substantially increase’ sanctions on Iran

ADVERTISEMENT

U.S President Donald Trump, says he has directed the U.S Treasury Department to substantially increase sanctions on Iran following the weekend attacks on Saudi oil facilities.

“I have just instructed the Secretary of the Treasury to substantially increase sanctions on Iran,“ Trump said.

Washington is ratcheting up its maximum pressure campaign on Iran, which it began after pulling out of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major powers.

However, tensions had mounted in recent time after a drone attack, claimed by Yemen’s Iran-linked Houthi rebels, struck major Saudi oil installations.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and the U.S had earlier blamed the attack on Iran, though Tehran denied the charge.

Iranian President Hassan Rowhani, earlier said Iran would consider talks with the U.S only if Washington showed goodwill and halts its maximum pressure campaign.(dpa/NAN)

