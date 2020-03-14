Trump tests for coronavirus

ADVERTISEMENT

US president Donald Trump has tested for coronavirus.

But the results are yet to return, Fox News reported on Saturday.

Just before a briefing with the White House press corps, Trump said he had his “temperature taken and was fine,” the outlet reported.

The test comes after coming into contact with an official now known to have tested positive for Covid-19.

He shared the same table with a guest at Mar-a-Lago who has since tested positive for the new coronavirus, CNBC reported.

The incident took place at his Florida resort last weekend, when Trump was hosting a Brazilian delegation including the country’s President Jair Bolsonaro and his press secretary, Fabio Wajngarten.

Wajngarten later tested positive for the highly contagious virus, according to media reports, which has spread to more than 120 countries and killed at least 5,000 people worldwide.

