Trump Hands off Venezuela- Envoy

The Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in Nigeria has criticise the recent US sanctions targeting Venezuela while asking Donald Trump Administration to “Hands off” so as to avert humanitarian crisis.

The US President had earlier issued an executive order banning Americans from doing business with President Nicolas Maduro’s government.

The Venezuela’s Ambassador to Nigeria, David Nieves Velásquez Caraballo, led a rally at Unity Fountain in Abuja on Saturday, tagged “Trump Hands off Venezuela”.

The Envoy stated that “these attack of Trump administration against Venezuela” is a campaign ploy, which shouldn’t be as “We [Venezuela] are not part of the electoral system and electoral discussion of the United States”.

He stated that the Maduro’s government is working with several countries which include China, Russia, Turkey, India, South Africa, Some of the African Union countries as well as Latin American countries and Caribbean Countries among others.

A media official of the Embassy, Patience Danjuma, who also spoke at the rally stated that she is bothered that Trump’s Executive Order did not take into consideration the citizens who are going to be faced with humanitarian crisis.

“This is something that should not be happening. Why will you as a country come in to alter the democratic system of another country?”

“I believe according to the Vienna convention everybody should respect boundaries and you shouldn’t cross another boundary to go and try to rule or install a ruler in an independent country,” Patience stated.

