Truck kills two in Anambra

Two persons aged 71-years and 65-years-old were killed when a Mercedes Benz truck with registration number XE 254 AWK knocked down a motorcycle they were riding along Orlu-Ihiala road, Anambra state.

The victims, identified as Cyprian Nwaigwe 71 years, and Ikechukwu Nwabia 65 years, sustained injuries as a result of the accident and were later confirmed dead in a hospital in Ihiala local government area of the state.

Confirming the incident, Anambra State Police Command spokesman, SP Haruna Mohammed said on 14/3/2020 at about 3:30 pm, one Ekene Agusi of Amafor Oru West LGA of Imo State, the driver of a Mercedes Benz truck with registration number XE 254 AWK knocked down along Orlu road Ihiala a Mate CY80 Motorcycle with Registration number KPP 192 QA.

He said the rider of the motorcycle and one other person at the back seat of the motorcycle had consequently sustained varying degrees of injuries and confirmed dead in hospital, where they were taken for medical attention.

“Police operatives attached to the Motor Traffic Department in Ihiala Division immediately visited the scene and rushed the victims namely Cyprian Nwaigwe ‘m’ aged 71years and Ikechukwu Nwabia ‘m’ aged 65years to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital for medical attention but were certified dead by a medical doctor while receiving treatment” he said.

He said the driver of the vehicle has been arrested and the victims’ corpses were deposited in the hospital mortuary for postmortem examination, adding that the case is being investigated.

