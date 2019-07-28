Truck driver to hang for crushing man to death

ADVERTISEMENT

An Abeokuta High Court has sentenced a truck driver, Monsuni Waidi, to death by hanging for killing a passenger.

Delivering judgment on Friday, Justice Abiodun Adeyemi convicted Waidi on the two counts of reckless driving and murder.

Adeyemi held that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

He held that the evidence presented by the prosecution was tenable and therefore, sentenced Waidi to death by hanging

The state prosecuting counsel, Adekunle Sodeinde, said the convict committed the offence on May 22, 2012 at Elepa village, along Papalanto Sagamu road in Ogun.

Sodeinde said the convict, who was drunk, drove his truck recklessly and hit the motorcycle transporting Mutiu Oluwasegun, the deceased.

The offence, he said, contravened sections 316 and 319 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun 2006.

The convict, who had been standing trial since 2012, had pleaded not guilty to the charges. (NAN)

