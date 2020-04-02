Truck driver bags 9-years imprisonment for crushing man to death

ADVERTISEMENT

An Abeokuta High Court on Thursday sentenced a truck driver, Oyelami Adewale, to nine years imprisonment for driving dangerously and killing one Tunde Abdul.

Delivering judgment, Justice Patricia Oduniyi convicted Adewale on a two-count charge of dangerous driving and murder

Oduniyi held that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubts.

She held that the evidence presented by the prosecution was tenable and therefore, sentenced Adewale to seven-years imprisonment for the first count of causing death through dangerous driving.

Oduniyi also sentenced the convict to another two years for the second count, for driving dangerously in the public high way.

She, however, said the jail sentence was to run consecutively.

The prosecuting counsel, J.O Mafe, said the convict committed the offence on Aug. 15, 2015 at Km 34 Alapako area on Ibadan/Lagos expressway off Ogun Federal highway in Abeokuta.

Mafe said the convict who was a truck driver, drove his truck with reg. no. Osun PRN 123 XA recklessly and hit Abdul which caused his untimely death.

He said the offence committed contravened sections 316, and 319 of the Criminal Code, laws of Ogun 2006.

