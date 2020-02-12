Truck crushes policeman to death in Imo

ADVERTISEMENT

A policeman on stop and search was on Wednesday crushed to death while on duty along Owerri/Okigwe expressway in Imo state.

The incident occurred at Atta in Ikeduru local government area of Imo state, causing panic in the area.

A witness told our correspondent that the heavy duty truck crushed the officer after he tried to stop it.

According to the witness, the trailer, which was on speed, ran into the police officer who refused to leave the tarred road.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The incident caused heavy traffic gridlock on the expressway as people gathered at the scene of the incident to see the lifeless body of the policeman.

They were, however, prevented by nearby police operatives who prevented people from coming close to the corpse.

A trailer and other vehicles were seen around the scene of the incident but it was not clear as of the time of filing this report if the truck that killed the cop was among those parked at the scene.

When contacted, police spokesperson in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, said the command has been informed of the incident, adding that necessary action has been taken by the command to ascertain what actually happened.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App