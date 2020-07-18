Truck crushes motorcyclist to death, injuries three in Ogun

ADVERTISEMENT

There was an outrage on Saturday at Ago – Iwoye, Ogun State when a mob set ablaze a truck belonging to a cement company for crushing motorcyclist to death.

It was gathered that the incident occurred around 8:00am on the old Ibadan roundabout road, Ago-Iwoye, in the Ijebu-North Local Government Area of the state.

Miffed by the development, a mob reportedly stormed the road and set the truck ablaze.

The mob comprising the youths of the area also reportedly pounced on the driver and beat him to stupor.

The Public Relations Officer of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi in a statement on Saturday, confirmed the accident.

Akinbiyi blamed the accident on over speeding on the part of the driver of the truck.

He said the truck driver lost control and ran over a moving motorcycle, killing the rider and injuring three others.

Akinbiyi said the driver was later rescued by men of TRACE, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence, Federal Road Safety Corps and the Police.

Akinbiyi in a statement explained that the truck driver was coming from Ago-Iwoye inbound Ijebu-Ode, when the incident happened.

He said, “the driver, due to speeding, could not control the vehicle as it approached Ibadan roundabout and rammed over a Bajaj motorcycle rider who was trying to negotiate the roundabout at that time.

“The driver of the truck was later apprehended after making attempts to run away and was beaten to stupor by the angry mob which also set the truck on fire.

“But for the intervention of TRACE, Police, NSCDC and the FRSC, the driver would have been killed and the truck would have been completely burnt down.

“The driver has been arrested and taken to Igbeba Motor Traffic Division, Ijebu-Ode, as well as the motor boy.

“The body of the deceased has been deposited at the mortuary of Femtop Hospital, Ijebu-Ode, GRA.”

