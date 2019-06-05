Truck crushes female member of Presidential Taskforce on Apapa road

ADVERTISEMENT

The Presidential Task Force set up by the presidency to decongest Apapa of its chaotic gridlocked, suffered a major set-back yesterday when a truck ran over a female member of the team along Wharf road, Apapa.

The deceased, one Orogudade Kemi, a staff of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA), was on duty when she was knocked down by a trailer.

The yet-to-be-identified driver of the truck with registration number XD 220 MAJ took to his heels after the unfortunate incident

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, who confirmed the incident, said that effort was on to track down the fleeing truck driver and his conductor.

Elkana said that the vehicle’s registration number had been sent to the state vehicle registration unit for details of the owner and that once the police get the document, they would move swiftly to arrest the owner who will be made to produce the driver. He said that the police attached to Apapa Division, Lagos State Command, received a report at about 3pm about a fatal motor accident at a traffic Control point, along Wharf road junction, Apapa. He said that the accident involved a trailer with registration number XD 220 MAJ and that the driver of the said truck drove in a dangerous and reckless manner and crushed to death one, Orogudade Kemi , 39, a LASTMA Official on duty at the spot of the accident.

“The driver fled the scene immediately after the accident and abandoned the vehicle. The deceased person was a member of the Presidential Joint Taskforce on Traffic on the Decongestion at Apapa. Accident scene was visited by Traffic Officers from Apapa Police Station, Sketch Map was drawn. Corpse of the victim was evacuated to Lagos Island Hospital. Obstruction was cleared and the accident truck moved to station for V.I.O. inspection. Investigation is ongoing. Efforts are in place to apprehend the truck driver and bring him to justice” he added.

