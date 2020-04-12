Troops rescue kidnapped victims, recover arms from bandits

ADVERTISEMENT

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji in Zamfara state have attacked and neutralised bandits in some areas of the state, a Defence spokesperson said on Sunday.

Following a combined air and ground operations, the military also rescued ten men, four women and four minors who were kidnapped by the bandits, the statement signed by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, noted.

He said the bandits were neutralised and fled with various degrees of gunshot wounds, noting that the troops recovered one GPMG PKT, with 140 rounds of 12.7mm, 53 blank ammunitions and one motorcycle.

Enenche added that troops, in another operation on the 11th April in Sarwa Village, Sokoto State, also arrested a gun runner simply known as Alhaji who ambushed and opened fire on them while on patrol in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

He also disclosed that troops who were in Dangulbi and Dansadau at Gobirawa confronted and neutralised bandits, killing one and recovering some ammunitions and weapons from the criminals.

He said the recovered items include one AK 47 rifle, three 7.62mm special ammunition, water jet explosives, two inches Det 33 cable for IED and one motorcycle.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App