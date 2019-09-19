Troops rescue another eight kidnap victims in Kaduna

ADVERTISEMENT

Troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army Headquarters Kaduna under ‘Operation Whirl Punch’ have again rescued another eight kidnapped victims from Labi village in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

It could be recalled that on 11th September, 2019, troops under Operation Thunder Strike also rescued seven kidnapped victims including a seven-year-old girl who were subsequently handed over to the state government.

Daily Trust gathered that the eight victims were kidnapped along Kaduna-Birnin Gwari highway on Wednesday on their way to Ilorin from Kano.

According to a military source who did not want to be named, “The troops tracked the kidnappers to their den in Labi village, Chikun Local Government Area in Kaduna state and rescued the victims at about 5pm on Wednesday, hours after their abduction.

“The victims who were travelling from Kano to Ilorin had their journey interrupted by bandits, who kidnapped and moved them to one of their fortified hideout in the forest,” the source said.

While attributing the success recorded to credible information, he informed that “During the encounter that ensued, the gallant troops overwhelmed the bandits with superior fire power resulting in the bandits abandoning the victims and fled with gunshot wounds and asked the abducted persons to continue with their journey.”

