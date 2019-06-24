Troops rescue 42 women, 51 children, 2 men in Borno

ADVERTISEMENT

Troops have rescued 42 women, 51 men and two children used by Boko Haram terrorists as labourer on farm in different clearance operations in Borno.

Col. Sagir Musa, the Acting Director Army Public Relations, confirmed this in a statement, adding that three terrorists were neutralised in the operation.

According to him, 24 of the children rescued were administered with polio vaccines by the Nigerian Army Regimental Medical Officers.

He explained that it was in line with the Chief of Army Staff directive as a result of the collaboration between the army and National Primary Health Care Development Agency to reach out to areas not captured in the polio vaccination exercise.

Musa said new camps set up by the terrorists were also destroyed by the troops.

He said some copies of Quran, one generator, two bicycles, flags, five bicycles, five SIM cards of different networks and assorted clothing materials were recovered. (NAN)

