Troops rescue 13 kidnapped farmers, kill one bandit in Kaduna

Troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army Headquarters, Kaduna, under ‘Exercise Harbin Kunama III’ have rescued 13 farmers who were kidnapped while working in their farms in the outskirts of Kuyelo community, Birnin Gwari area of Kaduna State.

A statement issued on Monday in Kaduna by the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Colonel Ezindu Idimah

also said that the troops killed one of the bandits, while others escaped with gun shot wounds.

He said: “Following distress calls received from good Samaritans, indicating the abduction of some farmers while working on their farms at the outskirts of Kuyelo community, in Birnin Gwari area of Kaduna State, a patrol team from 1 Division Nigerian Army stationed at Super Camp Kuyello, on Exercise HARBIN KUNAMA 111, swiftly pursed the bandits/kidnappers and rescued all the 13 kidnapped farmers after a serious exchange of fire with the criminals.”

Colonel Idimah assured that soldiers were currently combing the general area which borders Katsina, Zamfara and Kaduna States.

He quoted the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division Major General Faruk Yahaya as enjoining troops to always be proactive and decisive in dealing with criminals and associated insecurity in their respective areas of responsibilities.

He reiterated the resolve and determination of the Division and indeed the Nigerian Army to combating insurgency, banditry, cattle rustling, kidnapping and other emerging security threats in Nigeria.

“The GOC further urged law abiding citizens to go about their routine lawful activities without fear of molestation. He also solicited the cooperation of the local communities in area of giving truthful information that would assist troops and other security agencies in the discharge of their duties of defending them from the bandits/criminals,” Colonel Idimah added.

