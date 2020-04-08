Troops repel terrorists’ attack in Borno

ADVERTISEMENT

Troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE have overpowered a group of Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists who invaded their location.

A statement signed by the Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Bernard Onyeuko, said the terrorists attacked the troops in a convoy of seven gun-trucks and many motorcycles on Tuesday evening (7th April).

He noted that the troops, after overpowering the terrorists, pursued them up to Wurge axis of Borno state, as they killed two of the terrorists and wounded unconfirmed numbers of them.

Onyeuko said that three gun-trucks, two anti-Aircraft guns, two AK 47 Rifles, one HK 21 Rifle and one Rocket Propelled Grenade Tube were abandoned by the terrorists and recovered by the troops during the operation.

He added that other items recovered include Multi-links, ten 1.5 MM Ammunition, two Magazines and a Bluetooth Speaker with Boko Haram Terrorists’ song.

He said no soldier lost his life or was wounded and no equipment was lost during the battle.

Meanwhile, the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, while speaking at a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, said that the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) in collaboration with other members from the Lake Chad Basin Commission had been involved in clearance operation around the Lake Chad Basin.

He said the combined effort of the troops of the Land Component, Marine Component and Air Component has resulted to neutralization of scores of Boko Haram Terrorists/ISWAP elements and the destruction of their various hideouts in the general area of operation.

He also noted that troops of Special Response Area Pulka, 26 Task Force Brigade Garrison, 21 Special Armour Brigade, Civilian Joint Task Force and hunters jointly conducted a clearance operation around Zua in the state, just as several terrorists were neutralized.

In the Marine section, Enenche said troops of Sector 2, Operation DELTA SAFE on Friday, 3rd April attacked a notorious gang of sea robbers on the Navy’s Wanted List during a fight on the sea, saying the troops defeated them and recovered one of the criminals’ body.

He added that on the 6th of April, three of the sea robbers who escaped with gunshot wounds were later arrested in Bilabiri, Bayelsa state, but added that they were being treated for gunshot wounds as investigation in ongoing on the incident.

He said that they will be handed over to relevant authorities after their treatment for prosecution.

