Troops repel B/Haram attack in Biu

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian troops on Sunday repelled Boko Haram insurgents attempt to invade Biu town of Borno State, a Civilian JTF source has revealed.

The attacks occurred at Maina Ari along Damboa Road on the outskirts of Biu town in the southern part of Borno state yesterday evening at exactly 5:30 pm, but the attackers were repelled with massive reinforcement.

ADVERTISEMENT

A top civilian JTF narrated that “It was shortly after the Deputy Governor, Hon. Umaru Khadafu arrived Biu town, and we started hearings deafening sounds; everyone mobilised and headed towards the direction. The soldiers, hunters, vigilantes and civilian JTF responded swiftly and repelled the attempt to invade Biu Town.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“Nobody can tell you the casualty figures this evening but there is jubilation ongoing in Biu. Everyone is on the streets singing and dancing. There is calm after about two hours gun battle with the insurgent group,” he said.

Though details are sketchy about the Biu attack by gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram terrorists, it was recalled that Damaturu was attacked in the same evening by the insurgent group. Also, Maiduguri-Monguno road was attacked on the morning of the same day, where 4 humanitarian aid workers were killed and 2 others abducted.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App