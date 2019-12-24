  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Troops repel B/Haram attack in Biu
ADVERTISEMENT

Troops repel B/Haram attack in Biu

By Olatunji Omirin, Maiduguri Published Date
Troops

Nigerian troops on Sunday repelled Boko Haram insurgents attempt to invade Biu town of Borno State, a Civilian JTF source has revealed.

The attacks occurred at Maina Ari along Damboa Road on the outskirts of Biu town in the southern part of Borno state yesterday evening at exactly 5:30 pm, but the attackers were repelled with massive reinforcement.

ADVERTISEMENT

A top civilian JTF narrated that “It was shortly after the Deputy Governor, Hon. Umaru Khadafu arrived Biu town, and we started hearings deafening sounds; everyone mobilised and headed towards the direction. The soldiers, hunters, vigilantes and civilian JTF responded swiftly and repelled the attempt to invade Biu Town.

“Nobody can tell you the casualty figures this evening but there is jubilation ongoing in Biu. Everyone is on the streets singing and dancing. There is calm after about two hours gun battle with the insurgent group,” he said.

Though details are sketchy about the Biu attack by gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram terrorists, it was recalled that Damaturu was attacked in the same evening by the insurgent group. Also, Maiduguri-Monguno road was attacked on the morning of the same day, where 4 humanitarian aid workers were killed and 2 others abducted.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.