Troops recover 711 cattle, arms cache from bandits

Troops conducting Operation Sahel Sanity in Katsina, Zamfara and Sokoto states have recovered 711, 592 cattle, and a large cache of ammunition from bandits, the acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko has disclosed.

Brigadier general Onyeuko who briefed newsmen on the activities of the operation Sahel Sanity at the army’s Super Camp in Faskari local government area of Katsina state said the exercise was flagged off on 6 July 2020 to aggressively route out armed bandits, cattle rustlers, kidnappers and other criminal elements from the northwest zone adding that 8 kidnapped victims were also rescued.

“Few hours after the inauguration of this operation, our gallant troops received a distress call of the attack on innocent civilians by bandits in Yar Gamji in Batsari LGA of Katsina state. The troops quickly mobilised to the area and engaged the criminals neutralizing scores in the process. The motorbikes of the armed criminals were recovered.

“Furthermore, the domination of the general area and aggressive patrols have acted as confidence-building measures for the locals and they now move freely to carry out their economic activities. The general public is hereby requested to provide credible information that will assist the troops in their operations,” he said.

He said troops on patrol, arrested three members of Yan Sakai group and a gun fabricator along Maga- Kyabu-Tadurga village road.

Items recovered include one motorcycle, 10 dane guns, one catapult and one knife, one saw, 16 plugs, one axe and three mobile phones.

“Similarly, troops laid ambush between Daki Takwas of Anka LGA and Tashar Kuturu village of Talata Mafara LGA of Zamfara state. Our troops made contact with the bandits who escaped with various degrees of gunshot wounds in the cover of darkness. Troops recovered 302 cows,412 sheep, 5 mobile phones, 1 empty magazine and assorted clothing.

