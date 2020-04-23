Troops raid militia hideout in Benue, kill 3, recover weapons

ADVERTISEMENT

Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have killed three suspected members of an armed militia and recovered several weapons in Anku Mbagen community of Ukum Local Government Area in Benue State following a recent military operation carried out in the vicinity.

Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, Major-General John Enenche, in a statement mailed to our correspondent in Makurdi on Thursday, said the troops of OPWS made up of Sector 2 deployed at Katsina Ala, Ukum and Logo LGAS of Benue state and those of Sector 4 drawn from parts of Taraba state carried out the operation.

Enenche stated that at about 4:30am on April 22, the troops carried out a special raid operation on a suspected militia camp located at Anku Mbagen in Atera-Jange Torov Council Ward of Ukum LGA of Benue state and recovered a large cache of arms, ammunition and other items.

He said that the raid was a sequel to a timely and credible information received on the activities of Tiv armed militia operating around the border areas of Benue and Taraba states.

“The armed militia on sighting the troops opened a barrage of fire on our troops. The Special Forces troops responded swiftly and neutralized three gang members while others abandoned their position and weapons and fled into the bush with gunshot wounds,” Enenche stated.

He listed items recovered to include one 81mm mortar gun, five 60mm commando mortar gun, seven locally fabricated mortar tubes guns, three SMG rifles, three double-barrel rifles, two locally-made rifles, one G3 rifle and one locally made pistol.

Other items recovered are; five AK 47 magazines, 166 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, one car battery, 15 rounds of locally made ammunition, two bags of gun powder, nine pairs of camouflage uniforms, one generator, three motorcycles, one cellular handset, charms and assorted hard drugs.

The defence media coordinator added that there was no casualty on the part of the troops even as he restated the troops’ commitment to restoring peace in all parts of the country.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App